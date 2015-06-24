Doctor 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a16431c4-73da-4571-a852-c7c39672605c
Doctor 3 Tracks
Sort by
International Anthem (feat. Doctor)
Flux Pavilion
International Anthem (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vl.jpglink
International Anthem (feat. Doctor)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Never Give Up (feat. Doctor 3)
Star One
Never Give Up (feat. Doctor 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x3wm.jpglink
Never Give Up (feat. Doctor 3)
Last played on
Never Give Up (feat. Doctor)
Star.One
Never Give Up (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l4q.jpglink
Never Give Up (feat. Doctor)
Last played on
Tun Up
Doctor 3
Tun Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tun Up
Last played on
Doctor 3 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist