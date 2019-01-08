Dennis FerrerBorn 1970
Dennis Ferrer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5mj.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a163dbd2-4ec1-416b-af45-64f9ce31351f
Dennis Ferrer Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Ferrer (born 1970) is a New York-based DJ, producer and remixer. He currently resides in Union City, New Jersey. A veteran of soulful house music production, he has worked with the likes of Masters at Work (MAW), Little Louie Vega, the Martinez Brothers and many other notable New York producers and DJs. Ferrer is also the founder of the Objektivity record label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dennis Ferrer Tracks
Sort by
Hey Hey
Dennis Ferrer
Hey Hey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw3jn.jpglink
Hey Hey
Last played on
The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix) (feat. Tracey K)
Fish Go Deep
The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix) (feat. Tracey K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix) (feat. Tracey K)
Last played on
Old Yella
Dennis Ferrer
Old Yella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Old Yella
Last played on
Cure & The Cause
Fish Go Deep
Cure & The Cause
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Cure & The Cause
Last played on
Say Something (Dennis Ferrer Remix)
Nasser Baker
Say Something (Dennis Ferrer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Say Something (Dennis Ferrer Remix)
Last played on
Hey Hey (DF's Attention Vocal Mix)
Dennis Ferrer
Hey Hey (DF's Attention Vocal Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Hey Hey (DF's Attention Vocal Mix)
Last played on
Don't Lose the Magic
Dennis Ferrer
Don't Lose the Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Don't Lose the Magic
Last played on
How Do I Let Go
Dennis Ferrer
How Do I Let Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
How Do I Let Go
Last played on
Hey Hey (Mousse T's House Master Re-Rub)
Dennis Ferrer
Hey Hey (Mousse T's House Master Re-Rub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Hey Hey (Mousse T's House Master Re-Rub)
Last played on
Old Yella
Dennis Ferrer
Old Yella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Old Yella
Last played on
Playlists featuring Dennis Ferrer
Dennis Ferrer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist