Slowdive
Formed October 1989
Slowdive are an English rock band that formed in Reading, Berkshire in 1989. The band consists of Rachel Goswell on vocals and guitar, Simon Scott on drums, Neil Halstead on vocals and guitar, Nick Chaplin on bass and Christian Savill on guitar. Several other drummers also briefly played with the band, including Adrian Sell, Neil Carter and Ian McCutcheon. Halstead is the band's primary songwriter.
Goswell and Halstead had known each other since early childhood in Reading, Berkshire. Scott left in 1994 and when Savill and Chaplin left the band soon after the release of Pygmalion, the remaining members renamed the band Mojave 3. Slowdive reunited in 2014.
Their sound has been described as dream pop, shoegazing, indie rock and ambient.
Sugar For The Pill
Star Roving
Falling Ashes
Golden Hair (Radio 1 Session, 26 May 1991)
Catch The Breeze
Alison
Don't Know Why
Everyone Knows
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
