William Percy French. Born 1 May 1854. Died 24 January 1920
William Percy French Biography (Wikipedia)
William Percy French (1 May 1854 – 24 January 1920) was one of Ireland's foremost songwriters and entertainers in his day. In more recent times, he has become recognised for his watercolour paintings as well.
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Phil the Fluter's Ball
Gortnamona
Gortnamona
The Mountains of Mourne
The Mountains of Mourne
