As OneUK techno producer Kirk Degiorgio
As One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a15ed039-7967-4bf9-b660-7aa89471f9fb
As One Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirk Degiorgio, better known as As One, is a British techno producer and DJ. Born in the late 1960s in Stepney, East London, and raised in Suffolk, he started producing music in the early 1990s. He founded the labels A.R.T. Records and Op-Art Records and releases on them as well as B12 Records, R&S Records, New Electronica, and others. His style is a mixture of Detroit-style techno, mixed with funk, soul and jazz fusion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
As One Tracks
Sort by
Libran Legacy
As One
Libran Legacy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Libran Legacy
Last played on
Amalia
As One
Amalia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amalia
Last played on
Away From All Of This
As One
Away From All Of This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away From All Of This
Last played on
As One Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist