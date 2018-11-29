Nicolas EconomouBorn 11 August 1953. Died 29 December 1993
Nicolas Economou
1953-08-11
Nicolas Economou Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicolas Economou (Greek: Νικόλας Οικονόμου; 11 August 1953 – 29 December 1993) was a Cypriot composer and pianist born in Nicosia, Cyprus.
A precociously gifted pianist, Economou came to international attention at the 1969 Tchaikovsky Competition when he was 16. After studying at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow he eventually moved via Düsseldorf to Munich. From his base there he established himself throughout Europe as a concert pianist, composer, arranger, conductor and organiser of music festivals. In December 1993 Economou was killed in an automobile accident in Cyprus while driving at night in thick fog.
Nicolas Economou Tracks
Symphonic Dances, Op 45 (1st mvt)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Danses caractéristiques (The Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Nutcracker no.12 Divertissement - Dance of the Mirlitons
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Waltz of the Flowers)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
The Nutcracker: Russian Dance
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
The Nutcracker - suite Op.71a
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Nicolas Economou Links
