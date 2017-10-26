Knabenchor HannoverFormed 1950
Knabenchor Hannover
1950
Knabenchor Hannover Biography (Wikipedia)
The Knabenchor Hannover (Hannover Boys Choir) is a boys choir founded in 1950 by Heinz Hennig and conducted until the end of 2001. Since 2002, the conductor has been Jörg Breiding.
Cantata no. 73 BWV.73 (Herr, wie du willt, so schicks mit mir)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 73 BWV.73 (Herr, wie du willt, so schicks mit mir)
Cantata 'Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ' BWV33 - Coro "Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ"
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 'Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ' BWV33 - Coro "Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ"
Cantata No 40, 'Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 40, 'Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes'
Auf dich, Herr, traue ich SWV 462
Heinrich Schütz
Heinrich Schütz
Auf dich, Herr, traue ich SWV 462
Gott, der Herr, ist Sonn' und Schild' (Cantata No 79)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott, der Herr, ist Sonn' und Schild' (Cantata No 79)
