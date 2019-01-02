Jam & SpoonFormed 1991. Disbanded 2006
Jam & Spoon
1991
Jam & Spoon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jam & Spoon were a German electronic music duo formed in 1991 in Frankfurt. The group consisted of composers and producers Rolf Ellmer (aka Jam El Mar – classically trained composer) and Markus Löffel (a DJ, stage name: Mark Spoon). They also worked under the pseudonyms Tokyo Ghetto Pussy, Storm and Big Room. Under these pseudonyms, the credits on the albums are listed as Trancy Spacer and Spacy Trancer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jam & Spoon Tracks
Stella
Stella (Kölsch Vinyl Only Deep Edit)
Right In The Night (Fall In Love With Music) (feat. Plavka)
My First Fantastic F F (Catz 'n Dogz Edit)
Follow Me (Heiko Laux Remix)
Follow Me! (Heiko Laux SloDub)
Right In The Night
Find Me
The Age Of Love (Jam & Spoon Remix)
Odyssey to Anyoona
Stella (Fort Romeau Edit)
662018 2 Right In The Night
LSD NIkon
Stella (1992)
Find Me (Odysessy To Anoonya) (1994)
