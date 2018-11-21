Billy Davis, Jr.Born 26 June 1938
Billy Davis, Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a158e3d4-40a5-4471-ad15-e0e072c3fd99
Billy Davis, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Davis Jr. (born June 26, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri) is an American musician, best known as a member of the 5th Dimension. Along with his wife, Marilyn McCoo, he had hit records during 1976 and 1977 with "I Hope We Get to Love in Time", "Your Love", and "You Don't Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show)". Davis and McCoo were married in 1969. They became the first African American married couple to host a network television series, The Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. Show, on CBS in the summer of 1977. That same year, "You Don't Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show)" won a Grammy Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Davis, Jr. Tracks
Sort by
You Don't Have To be A Star (To Be In My Show)
Marilyn McCoo
You Don't Have To be A Star (To Be In My Show)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To be A Star (To Be In My Show)
Last played on
Wedding Bell Blues
Hal Blaine
Wedding Bell Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsys.jpglink
Wedding Bell Blues
Last played on
You Don't Have To Be A Star
Marilyn McCoo
You Don't Have To Be A Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To Be A Star
Last played on
Playlists featuring Billy Davis, Jr.
Back to artist