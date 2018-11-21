Billy Davis Jr. (born June 26, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri) is an American musician, best known as a member of the 5th Dimension. Along with his wife, Marilyn McCoo, he had hit records during 1976 and 1977 with "I Hope We Get to Love in Time", "Your Love", and "You Don't Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show)". Davis and McCoo were married in 1969. They became the first African American married couple to host a network television series, The Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. Show, on CBS in the summer of 1977. That same year, "You Don't Have to Be a Star (To Be in My Show)" won a Grammy Award.