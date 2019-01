Cecil Frances Alexander (April 1818 – 12 October 1895) was an Anglo-Irish hymnodist and poet. Amongst other works, she wrote "All Things Bright and Beautiful", "There Is a Green Hill Far Away" and the Christmas carol "Once in Royal David's City."

