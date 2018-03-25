Cecil Frances AlexanderBorn April 1818. Died 12 October 1895
Cecil Frances Alexander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1818-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a15707f5-4c86-43ae-a24b-0843eb2ff370
Cecil Frances Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Frances Alexander (April 1818 – 12 October 1895) was an Anglo-Irish hymnodist and poet. Amongst other works, she wrote "All Things Bright and Beautiful", "There Is a Green Hill Far Away" and the Christmas carol "Once in Royal David's City."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cecil Frances Alexander Tracks
Sort by
There is a green hill far away
William Horsley
There is a green hill far away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzq.jpglink
There is a green hill far away
Last played on
All Things Bright and Beautiful
William Henry Monk
All Things Bright and Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Things Bright and Beautiful
Last played on
For the beauty of the earth (feat. Richard Johnson)
Geoffrey Shaw
For the beauty of the earth (feat. Richard Johnson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For the beauty of the earth (feat. Richard Johnson)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
All Things Bright and Beautiful (feat. William Baldry, St Mary-le-Tower Choir, Christopher Borrett, Paul Beniston, Robin Totterdell, Nigel Hiscock, John Stokes & Mark Probert)
Congregation of St Mary-le-Tower, Ipswich, Noel Tredinnick, W H Monk, Paul Leddington Wright & Cecil Frances Alexander
All Things Bright and Beautiful (feat. William Baldry, St Mary-le-Tower Choir, Christopher Borrett, Paul Beniston, Robin Totterdell, Nigel Hiscock, John Stokes & Mark Probert)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Things Bright and Beautiful (feat. William Baldry, St Mary-le-Tower Choir, Christopher Borrett, Paul Beniston, Robin Totterdell, Nigel Hiscock, John Stokes & Mark Probert)
Conductor
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Jesus Calls Us (feat. Dr Roger B, Williams, M.B.E.)
The congregation of St Machars Cathedral, Aberdeen, Paul Leddington-Wright, Paul Leddington-Wright & Cecil Frances Alexander
Jesus Calls Us (feat. Dr Roger B, Williams, M.B.E.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Calls Us (feat. Dr Roger B, Williams, M.B.E.)
Choir
Featured Artist
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
All Things Bright And Beautiful
William Henry Monk
All Things Bright And Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Things Bright And Beautiful
Last played on
While Shepherds Watched
Cecil Frances Alexander
While Shepherds Watched
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
While Shepherds Watched
Last played on
Once In Royal David’s City
Saint Michael's Singers
Once In Royal David’s City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
Once In Royal David’s City
Last played on
All Things Bright And Beautiful
Cecil Frances Alexander
All Things Bright And Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
All Things Bright And Beautiful
Last played on
There Is A Green Hill Far Away (feat. William Horsley)
Cecil Frances Alexander
There Is A Green Hill Far Away (feat. William Horsley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Is A Green Hill Far Away (feat. William Horsley)
Last played on
There is a Green Hill Far Away
Cecil Frances Alexander
There is a Green Hill Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There is a Green Hill Far Away
Last played on
Back to artist