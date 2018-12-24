Miguel Llobet SolésBorn 18 October 1878. Died 22 February 1938
Miguel Llobet Solés
1878-10-18
Biography
Miguel Llobet Solés (18 October 1878 – 22 February 1938) was a classical guitarist, born in Barcelona, Spain). Llobet was a renowned virtuoso who toured Europe and America extensively. He made well known arrangements of Catalan folk songs for the solo guitar, made famous arrangements for the guitar of the piano compositions of Isaac Albéniz, arrangements immortalized by Andrés Segovia, and was also the composer of original works.
Tracks
Sevilla (Suite Espanola No.1, Op.47)
Isaac Albéniz
El Testament d'Amelia
Miguel Llobet Solés
Amelia's Will
Miguel Llobet Solés
Canciones populares Españolas: II. Seguidilla murc
Manuel de Falla
Castilla (Seguidillas)
Isaac Albéniz
Asturiana and Jota (7 Canciones populares espanolas)
Manuel de Falla
El Noy de la Mare
Miguel Llobet Solés
La Maja de Goya (12 Tonadillas en estilo antiguo)
Enrique Granados
Canciones populares Españolas: IV. Jota
Manuel de Falla
'El Noy de la Mare' from Canciones Populares Catalanas, arr. for guitar
Miguel Llobet Solés
Canciones populares Espanolas: I. El pano moruno
Manuel de Falla
La Maja de Goya (12 Tonadillas en estilo antiguo)
Enrique Granados
Two traditional Catalan songs: Plany; La Presó de Lleida
Miguel Llobet Solés
Nine Catalan Folksongs
Miguel Llobet Solés
Canciones populares Catalanas, arr. for guitar
Miguel Llobet Solés
Canciones populares Catalanas, arr. for guitar
Miguel Llobet Solés
El testament de n'Amelia
Miguel Llobet Solés
