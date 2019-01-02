James BulleyComposer/sound artist. Born 1984
James Bulley
1984
Still Point
Daphne Oram
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 13: Pioneers of Sound
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-23T03:37:01
23
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 13: Pioneers of Sound
Royal Albert Hall
