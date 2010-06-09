BombaAustralian funk and reggae band. Formed 1999
Bomba
1999
Bomba Biography (Wikipedia)
Bomba are an Australian funk and reggae band from Melbourne. Led by Maltese-Australian Nicky Bomba, they are renowned internationally for their "energetic live shows and passionate performances", although they are more popular at home. They have released four albums, the latest of which is Bomba Vs. Laroz. They also feature on the CD Stir Music with the track "Hold Your Ground".
Spray Like We ft Trilla, Tornado & Sony
Bomba
