Allstars (stylised allSTARS*) were a British pop group, who were active between 2001 and 2002, achieving some chart success in the UK. Consisting of Sam Bloom, Thaila Zucchi, Ashley Taylor Dawson, Rebecca Hunter and Sandi Lee Hughes (the initial letters of the band members' names making up the "stars" of in the name of their group), they were probably best noted for having their own television show, STARStreet*, on CITV between 2001 and 2002.