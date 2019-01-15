allSTARS*Formed 2001. Disbanded 2002
allSTARS*
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a14f903a-057f-4d8e-90fb-6b2b9c294e6c
allSTARS* Biography (Wikipedia)
Allstars (stylised allSTARS*) were a British pop group, who were active between 2001 and 2002, achieving some chart success in the UK. Consisting of Sam Bloom, Thaila Zucchi, Ashley Taylor Dawson, Rebecca Hunter and Sandi Lee Hughes (the initial letters of the band members' names making up the "stars" of in the name of their group), they were probably best noted for having their own television show, STARStreet*, on CITV between 2001 and 2002.
allSTARS* Tracks
The Land Of Make Believe
allSTARS*
The Land Of Make Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Land Of Make Believe
Last played on
Roadrunner
Junior Walker
Roadrunner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt2q.jpglink
Roadrunner
Last played on
Bump In The Night
allSTARS*
Bump In The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05m6b2y.jpglink
Bump In The Night
Last played on
Things That Go Bump In The Night
allSTARS*
Things That Go Bump In The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things That Go Bump In The Night
Last played on
