Ana María Martínez
Ana María Martínez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a14f7d10-0748-468f-9710-f32764ed85e7
Ana María Martínez Biography (Wikipedia)
Ana María Martínez (born 1971) is a Puerto Rican soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ana María Martínez Tracks
Sort by
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Isaac Albéniz
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Last played on
Falstaff Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff Act III
Last played on
Russalka
Antonín Dvořák
Russalka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Russalka
Last played on
Les filles de Cadix
Léo Delibes
Les filles de Cadix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Les filles de Cadix
Last played on
Falstaff - Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff - Act III
Performer
Last played on
Rusalka (Act 2: Rusalko, znas mne, znas?)
Antonín Dvořák
Rusalka (Act 2: Rusalko, znas mne, znas?)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rusalka (Act 2: Rusalko, znas mne, znas?)
Last played on
Rusalka (Song to the Moon)
Antonín Dvořák
Rusalka (Song to the Moon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rusalka (Song to the Moon)
Last played on
Back to artist