Oliver Wilde (born 21 October 1988 in Swindon, Wiltshire), is an English musician, poet and producer now based in Bristol, England. Noted for his unique bedroom production sound and lo-fi style, fusing folk, electronica, laptop pop and indie coupled with a melancholic, hushed singing, Oliver Wilde released his first album A Brief Introduction To Unnatural Lightyears in July 2013 via Bristol indie label Howling Owl Records. The album gained huge critical acclaim from the likes of The Guardian, labelling the album "astonishing" and NME, who described him as "a Nick Drake For The 21st Century". The album was placed No.14 on the website Albumsoftheyear.org for 2013. In November that year, Wilde and his band were invited to BBC 6 Music to do a live session for DJ Marc Riley, and in January 2014 aired a new live session on Huw Stephens' BBC Radio 1 show.

Wilde quickly released his second album Red Tide Opal In The Loose End Womb in May 2014, again gaining strong critical acclaim, and significant breakthroughs on BBC 6 Music including 'Album Of The Day' and playlists for 'Play & Be Saved' and 'Stomach Full Of Cats'. With Oliver Wilde now a fully expanded band, headline UK tours (including a sold out show at Colston Hall 2 in his adopted home, Bristol) and a summer of festivals including The Great Escape Latitude Festival and End of The Road through the summer.