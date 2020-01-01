Kalie ShorrCountry singer songwriter. Born 11 July 1994
Kalie Shorr
Kalie Shorr Biography (Wikipedia)
Kalie Shorr (born July 11, 1994) is an American country music singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2016, her debut single "Fight Like a Girl" began to receive national attention and airplay on the SiriusXM radio station The Highway. She released her debut album, Open Book on September 27, 2019.
