Brian GallagherBorn 23 November 1963. Died 3 March 2016
Brian Gallagher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a146c3d9-1f22-47c1-a493-1638c483186d
Brian Gallagher Tracks
Sort by
The Maid of Culmore
Brian Gallagher
The Maid of Culmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Maid of Culmore
Last played on
My Lagan Love
Brian Gallagher
My Lagan Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lagan Love
Last played on
The Parting Glass
Brian Gallagher
The Parting Glass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Parting Glass
Last played on
Sliabh Geal Gua
Brian Gallagher
Sliabh Geal Gua
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sliabh Geal Gua
Last played on
Brian Gallagher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist