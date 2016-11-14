The FaintUS indie rock band. Formed 1994
The Faint
1994
The Faint Biography (Wikipedia)
The Faint is an American indie rock band. Formed in Omaha, Nebraska, the band consists of Todd Fink, Graham Ulicny, Dapose and Clark Baechle. The Faint was originally known as Norman Bailer and included Conor Oberst (of Bright Eyes, with whom the Faint toured in 2005). He quit shortly after the band was formed, though the Faint continued to share a spot with Bright Eyes on Saddle Creek Records.
The Faint Tracks
Forever Growing Centipedes
The Faint
Forever Growing Centipedes
Forever Growing Centipedes
Last played on
Mirror Error (Das Glow Remix)
The Faint
Mirror Error (Das Glow Remix)
Mirror Error (Das Glow Remix)
Last played on
Mirror Error (Das Glow Remix Kissy Klub Version)
The Faint
Mirror Error (Das Glow Remix Kissy Klub Version)
Glass Danse
The Faint
Glass Danse
Glass Danse
Last played on
Worked Up So Sexual
The Faint
Worked Up So Sexual
Worked Up So Sexual
Last played on
Glass Danse (Kissy Klub Version)
The Faint
Glass Danse (Kissy Klub Version)
Glass Danse (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
