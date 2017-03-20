Eric MaschwitzBorn 10 June 1901. Died 27 October 1969
Eric Maschwitz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1901-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a13ede92-5e64-43ac-a5a6-5bf00afc3eaf
Eric Maschwitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Eric Maschwitz OBE (10 June 1901 – 27 October 1969), sometimes credited as Holt Marvell, was an English entertainer, writer, editor, broadcaster and broadcasting executive.
Eric Maschwitz Tracks
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
Manning Sherwin
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
Last played on
These foolish things
Artie Shaw and His Orchestra
These foolish things
These foolish things
These foolish things
Last played on
These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)
Ella Fitzgerald
These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)
These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)
These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)
Last played on
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Manning Sherwin
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Last played on
