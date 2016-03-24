Scheer was an alternative metal band from County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. It was first founded by PJ 'Doc' Doherty and Paddy Leyden. The composition of the band was; PJ (Bass guitar), Paddy Leyden (Rhythm guitar), Audrey Gallagher (vocals), Neal Calderwood, (Lead guitar) and Joe Bates (drummer).

After spending a few months playing small venues around Ireland, the band were signed by the Irish record label SON, and released their debut single "Wish You Were Dead" in late 1993. There was a great deal of interest surrounding this release and Scheer followed it with the "Psychobabble EP" in 1994. After eight years in the band, PJ made the decision to leave in order to pursue projects in the United States. Peter Fleming (who managed the band and was also a session player) assume the role of bass guitar in the remaining years.

In April 1995, Scheer signed to the 4AD label and released the "Schism EP". In 1996 the band's debut album was ready for release, and this was preceded by the release of two singles: "Sheà" and a revamped "Wish You Were Dead". Infliction was released in 1996 to critical acclaim.