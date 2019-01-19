The Hot 8 Brass Band is a Grammy Nominated New Orleans based brass band that blends hip-hop, jazz and funk styles with traditional New Orleans brass sounds. It was formed by Bennie Pete, Jerome Jones, and Harry Cook in 1995, the merging of two earlier bands, the Looney Tunes Brass Band and the High Steppers Brass Band.

In their twenty-plus-year career they have toured the globe, sharing their remarkable story and playing their incendiary music, bringing together a roof raising, rambunctious and world-renowned mix of hip hop, funk and inimitable Big Easy jazz. The outfit toasted their 20th Anniversary in 2015, and have lived an incredible story of tragedy and triumph that comes through loud and clear in their life-affirming, party-starting music. Their latest fifth album 'On The Spot' (released in March 2017 via Tru Thoughts, to acclaim from The Observer, Songlines, Billboard) commemorated their most extensive year of touring yet, taking them across Europe, Australasia and North America. Packed full of milestone events it included a roof-raising sell out show at London's Roundhouse, an invitation to perform at the Brighton Festival curated by Kate Tempest, and an unforgettable set opening Glastonbury Festival's West Holts stage which drew one of the biggest crowds of its time.