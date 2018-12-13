Tommy James & The ShondellsFormed 1960. Disbanded 1970
Tommy James & The Shondells
1960
Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy James and the Shondells are an American rock band, formed in Niles, Michigan in 1964. They had two No. 1 singles in the U.S., "Hanky Panky" (July 1966, their only RIAA Certified Gold record) and "Crimson and Clover" (February 1969), and also charted twelve other Top 40 hits, including five in the Hot 100's top ten: "I Think We're Alone Now", "Mirage", "Mony Mony", "Sweet Cherry Wine", and "Crystal Blue Persuasion".
Tracks
(Baby, Baby) I Can't Take It No More
Draggin' The Line
Draggin' The Line
Crimson and Clover
Crimson and Clover
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
I Think We're Alone Now
I Think We're Alone Now
Crystal Blue Persuasion
Mony Mony
Mony Mony
I_m Alive
I_m Alive
I Think Were Alone Now
I Think Were Alone Now
Sweet Cherry Wine
Cleo's Mood
Cleo's Mood
