Raif Özkan Uğur (born October 17, 1953) is a Turkish pop musician, member of the renowned band MFÖ and an actor.

He was born as the 5th child of his family. He graduated Reşat Nuri Güntekin Primary School where he met and started playing mandolin. Afterwards, while he was studying in Fenerbahçe High School, he formed a band called Atomikler and covered popular songs of the time.

He started his career as a musician in the Şerif Yüzbaşıoğlu Orchestra as a bass guitarist. In 1971, Özkan joined Mazhar Alanson and Fuat Güner in the duo "Kaygısızlar" ("The Unworrieds") The band was dissolved in 1972. Between 1972 and 1975, Özkan played Anatolian rock music with Barış Manço in his band Kurtalan Ekspres, in "TER" of Erkin Koray, "Dostlar" of Edip Akbayram, "Kardaşlar" of Seyhan Karabay and "Dadaşlar" of Ersen. In 1976, he left Anatolian rock music genre and joined the quintet "İpucu" led by the MFÖ trio. Özkan formed in 1978 the band "Grup Karma" with Galip Boransu and Cengiz Teoman. He is now playing in the group MFÖ (the three letters stand for the names of the three members: Mazhar Alanson, Fuat Güner, Özkan Uğur). While playing the bass guitar in MFÖ, he performs incredibly difficult vocals with his tenor timbre. He released "Aynada" ("In The Mirror" in Turkish) single from DMC in 2016.