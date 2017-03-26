John MetcalfWelsh/Canadian composer. Born 1946
John Metcalf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1309c84-eedc-4636-b9a5-587264b57440
John Metcalf Biography (Wikipedia)
John Metcalf MBE (born 1946) is a Welsh-Canadian composer. He has worked in many forms, including large-scale operas, choral and orchestral works, and chamber music, both instrumental and vocal. His music is tonal, and is often rhythmically complex, with much use of polyrhythms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Metcalf Tracks
Sort by
Cello Symphony
John Metcalf
Cello Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Cello Symphony
Last played on
Ynys Las for Cello and Piano
John Metcalf
Ynys Las for Cello and Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ynys Las for Cello and Piano
Performer
Last played on
"Rest in Reason, move in passion" for Piano Trio (extract)
John Metcalf
"Rest in Reason, move in passion" for Piano Trio (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Rest in Reason, move in passion" for Piano Trio (extract)
Last played on
The Lent Lily (In Time of Daffodils)
John Metcalf
The Lent Lily (In Time of Daffodils)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
The Lent Lily (In Time of Daffodils)
Last played on
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
Max Richter
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
Last played on
Paths of Song (excerpt)
John Metcalf
Paths of Song (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paths of Song (excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
In time of daffodils
John Metcalf
In time of daffodils
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
In time of daffodils
Last played on
Back to artist