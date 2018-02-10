Feadz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04nbnks.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a12f80e7-3926-44ac-b843-f4c6663549c9
Feadz Biography (Wikipedia)
Feadz (born Fabien Pianta) is a French music producer, DJ and songwriter currently signed by French music label Ed Banger Records. He combines the genres of hip hop, electronic, techno and French house in his music and is perhaps best known for his collaborations with label-mate and former girlfriend Uffie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Feadz Tracks
Sort by
Freak VIP
Feadz
Freak VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Freak VIP
Last played on
Bank Roll (FVLCRVM Mix) (feat. . DMP)
Feadz
Bank Roll (FVLCRVM Mix) (feat. . DMP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Bank Roll (FVLCRVM Mix) (feat. . DMP)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Still Trill (feat. Feadz & DMP)
Big Dope P
Still Trill (feat. Feadz & DMP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqr0.jpglink
Still Trill (feat. Feadz & DMP)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Tokyo Drift (Remix) (feat. Charli XCX)
Feadz
Tokyo Drift (Remix) (feat. Charli XCX)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Tokyo Drift (Remix) (feat. Charli XCX)
Last played on
Bankroll
Feadz
Bankroll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Bankroll
Last played on
Slick Talk
Feadz
Slick Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Slick Talk
Performer
Last played on
Momma On Da Flo (DJ Earl Teklife Remix)
Big Dope P
Momma On Da Flo (DJ Earl Teklife Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqr0.jpglink
Momma On Da Flo (DJ Earl Teklife Remix)
Last played on
Eastside
Feadz
Eastside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Eastside
Last played on
Get Wild (feat. Big Dope P)
Feadz
Get Wild (feat. Big Dope P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Get Wild (feat. Big Dope P)
Last played on
Stick Builders
Feadz
Stick Builders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Stick Builders
Last played on
Go On Girl
Feadz
Go On Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Go On Girl
Last played on
B!%*$ Run That
Feadz
B!%*$ Run That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
B!%*$ Run That
Last played on
Dial A Tool
Feadz
Dial A Tool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Dial A Tool
Last played on
Constant Ovulation
Feadz
Constant Ovulation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
11% Acid
Feadz
11% Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
11% Acid
Last played on
Place Des TUFF (Kissy Klub Version)
Feadz
Place Des TUFF (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nbnks.jpglink
Place Des TUFF (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Feadz
Feadz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist