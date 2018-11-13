Patricia BardonMezzo-soprano
Patricia Bardon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0255vnh.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a12f269b-a365-48a1-8865-4a90e95e3a9d
Patricia Bardon Tracks
Sort by
Ermione: Act 1 finale
Gioachino Rossini
Ermione: Act 1 finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Ermione: Act 1 finale
Last played on
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Last played on
Dido & Aeneas Act II (The Witches' Cave)
Henry Purcell
Dido & Aeneas Act II (The Witches' Cave)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido & Aeneas Act II (The Witches' Cave)
Last played on
Elijah - Trio of angels: Lift thine eyes
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah - Trio of angels: Lift thine eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Elijah - Trio of angels: Lift thine eyes
Last played on
Messiah
George Frideric Handel
Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah
Last played on
Elijah (Part 1: conclusion)
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah (Part 1: conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Elijah (Part 1: conclusion)
Last played on
Zaza - Act 4
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Zaza - Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kytw5.jpglink
Zaza - Act 4
Narrator
Choir
Last played on
Prandial Plaint, Dark Road, Voices & All You Who Sleep Tonight
Jonathan Dove
Prandial Plaint, Dark Road, Voices & All You Who Sleep Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Prandial Plaint, Dark Road, Voices & All You Who Sleep Tonight
Last played on
Messiah
George Frideric Handel
Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah
Last played on
Symphony No 9 - Choral - 4th movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9 - Choral - 4th movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 9 - Choral - 4th movement
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e29rn3
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-18T03:33:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06186lz.jpg
18
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: The Dream of Gerontius
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evq2rz
Southbank Centre, London
2017-07-02T03:33:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p050g7qj.jpg
2
Jul
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: The Dream of Gerontius
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: The Dream of Gerontius
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5hbc8
Southbank Centre, London
2017-07-01T03:33:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p050g7qj.jpg
1
Jul
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: The Dream of Gerontius
Southbank Centre, London
St David's Hall 2016-17: Messiah
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epggwh
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-12-13T03:33:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p046h8rk.jpg
13
Dec
2016
St David's Hall 2016-17: Messiah
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzfxj
Barbican, London
2015-11-27T03:33:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p033csz3.jpg
27
Nov
2015
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
19:00
Barbican, London
Back to artist