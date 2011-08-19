CindytalkFormed 1982
Cindytalk
1982
Cindytalk Biography
Cindytalk is an experimental music project, founded in 1982. Cindytalk operated as a group for many years, but more recently has been a solo project by Gordon Sharp, a Scottish performer and the only constant member since 1982.
On The Tip Of My Tongue
