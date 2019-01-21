Kungs
Valentin Brunel (born 17 December 1996), better known by his stage name Kungs, is a French DJ, record producer and musician.
Born in Toulon, he released his first album Layers in 2016 after success with "This Girl", a collaboration with Cookin' on 3 Burners that became an international hit for him, and the follow-ups "Don't You Know" featuring Jamie N Commons and "I Feel So Bad" featuring Ephemerals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Howard plays 5 remixes of one of this summer's biggest tunes in 5 minutes.
