Valentin Brunel (born 17 December 1996), better known by his stage name Kungs, is a French DJ, record producer and musician.

Born in Toulon, he released his first album Layers in 2016 after success with "This Girl", a collaboration with Cookin' on 3 Burners that became an international hit for him, and the follow-ups "Don't You Know" featuring Jamie N Commons and "I Feel So Bad" featuring Ephemerals.