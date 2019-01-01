Steven FeldBorn 20 August 1949
Steven Feld
Steven Feld Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Feld (born August 20, 1949) is an American ethnomusicologist, anthropologist, and linguist, who worked for many years with the Kaluli (Bosavi) people of Papua New Guinea. He earned a MacArthur Fellowship in 1991.
