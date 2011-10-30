FMCanadian progressive rock band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1996
FM
1976
FM Biography (Wikipedia)
FM is a Canadian progressive rock music group formed in 1976 in Toronto. The band existed from 1976 to 1996, with a brief return in 2006, although they had a period of inactivity between 1989 and 1994. Their music has been categorized as space rock, and lyrics are dominated by science fiction themes. In November 2011, Cameron Hawkins reformed the band with two new players.
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
FM, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, Man, Dare, Geordie, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
8
Feb
2019
FM, Dare
Preston Guild Hall, Preston, UK
16
Feb
2019
FM
The Picturedrome, Sheffield, UK
1
Mar
2019
FM, Dare
Sub89, Reading, UK
2
Mar
2019
FM, Dare
The Assembly, Coventry, UK
