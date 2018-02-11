Richard FleeshmanBorn 8 June 1989
Richard Fleeshman
1989-06-08
Richard Fleeshman Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Jonathan Fleeshman (born 8 June 1989) is an English actor and singer-songwriter. His television career began as a twelve-year-old, playing Craig Harris for four years in Coronation Street before going on to become an established TV, West End and Broadway performer.
Life Turns On A Dime
Andrew Langtree
Life Turns On A Dime
Life Turns On A Dime
Here Right Now
Cassie Levy, Richard Fleeshman & Andrew Langtree
Here Right Now
Here Right Now
Can You Hear Me
Richard Fleeshman
Can You Hear Me
Can You Hear Me
