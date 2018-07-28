Mercy is an American pop group from Florida. The group's 1969 single "Love (Can Make You Happy)", written by Jack Sigler, Jr., soared to #2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and also peaked at #2 on the Adult Contemporary chart. "Love (Can Make You Happy)" was released in April and had sold over one million copies by July 15, earning a gold record from the R.I.A.A., although the group did not receive the award until October 2009.

The track was originally released on the small Tampa, Florida-based Sundi record label, at which time it was also included in the movie, Fireball Jungle. The B-side of the Sundi single was entitled "Fire Ball".

During the single's rapid rise in the charts, an album was released by a group calling themselves "The Mercy" (with a cover showing three girls), that included the Sundi recording, as well as several other songs that were not recorded by any of the original Mercy members. Litigation quickly ensued and the Sundi album was banned from distribution.[citation needed]