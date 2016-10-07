MillencolinFormed 12 October 1992
Millencolin
1992-10-12
Millencolin Biography (Wikipedia)
Millencolin is a punk rock band that was formed in October 1992 by Nikola Šarčević, Mathias Färm, and Erik Ohlsson in Örebro, Sweden. In early 1993, drummer Fredrik Larzon joined the band. The name Millencolin is derived from the skateboard trick "melancholy".
Millencolin Tracks
No Cigar
Man Or Mouse
Carry You
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Millencolin, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
25
May
2019
Millencolin, Bad Religion, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, Mad Caddies and The Interrupters
Temple Newsam House, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
Millencolin, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, Anti flag, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Hatfield Park, London, UK
