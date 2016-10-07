Millencolin, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)

Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK