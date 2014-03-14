Holly PalmerBorn 1970
Holly Palmer
1970
Holly Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Holly Palmer (born c. 1971) is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. She has released five albums as a solo artist, and has toured extensively as a vocalist with acts including David Bowie and Gnarls Barkley. She is also the "Cheesecake" partner in Bubbles & Cheesecake, an Internet-based, multi-media collaboration with multi-disciplinary artist Allee Willis. Other musicians with whom she has collaborated include David Bowie, Paula Cole, Dr. Dre, Billy Preston, Dave Navarro and Michael Bublé, among others.
