Alexander BrigerConductor. Born 1969
Alexander Briger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a11744d1-1329-4fa0-8519-395397650820
Alexander Briger Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Briger AO (born c. 1969) is an Australian classical conductor. He is the nephew of the conductor Sir Charles Mackerras, and both are descended from the composer Isaac Nathan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Briger Tracks
Sort by
The Witching Hour - Concerto for 8 double-basses & orchestra (1st mvt)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
The Witching Hour - Concerto for 8 double-basses & orchestra (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
The Witching Hour - Concerto for 8 double-basses & orchestra (1st mvt)
Last played on
Sarabande
Alexander Briger
Sarabande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarabande
Last played on
Concerto For Cello And Orchestra - Lento - allegro molte
William Walton
Concerto For Cello And Orchestra - Lento - allegro molte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Concerto For Cello And Orchestra - Lento - allegro molte
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez8rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-27T03:35:59
27
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist