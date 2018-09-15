Douglas John Parkinson (born 30 October 1946) is an Australian pop and rock singer. He led the band Doug Parkinson in Focus from 1968 to 1971. Their cover version of the Beatles' track "Dear Prudence" (May 1969) peaked at No. 5 on the Go-Set National Top 40. The follow up single, "Without You" / "Hair" (October), also reached No. 5. Between 1966 and 1997 he had six hit singles. Australian musicologist Ian McFarlane has said that Parkinson "conveyed considerable charisma with his imposing presence, 'Lucifer' beard and gruff, raspy voice. He also surrounded himself with mature, seasoned musicians who added to his appeal."