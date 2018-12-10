Stars of the LidFormed 1993
Stars of the Lid
1993
Stars of the Lid Biography (Wikipedia)
Stars of the Lid is an American ambient music duo consisting of Brian McBride and Adam Wiltzie. The duo formed in Austin, Texas in 1993, and they list among their influences minimalist and electronic composers such as Arvo Pärt, Zbigniew Preisner, Gavin Bryars, and Henryk Górecki, as well as Talk Talk, post-rock artists Labradford, and ambient innovator Brian Eno. Their compositions are largely beatless soundscapes, composed of droning, effects-treated guitars along with piano, strings, and horns; volume swells and feedback fill the gap of rhythmic instruments, providing dynamic movement. Their sound has been described as "divine, classical drone without the tedious intrusion of drums or vocals."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stars of the Lid Tracks
Fac 21
Stars of the Lid
Fac 21
Fac 21
A Love Song (For Cubs) (Part 1)
Stars of the Lid
A Love Song (For Cubs) (Part 1)
Austin Texas Mental Hospital (Part 3)
Stars of the Lid
Stars of the Lid
Austin Texas Mental Hospital (Part 3)
Broken Harbors (Part 3)
Stars of the Lid
Broken Harbors (Part 3)
Broken Harbors (Part 3)
Requiem For Dying Mothers (Part 1)
Stars of the Lid
Stars of the Lid
Requiem For Dying Mothers (Part 1)
Articulate Silences, Pt.1
Stars of the Lid
Articulate Silences, Pt.1
Articulate Silences, Pt.1
A Meaningful Moment Through a Meaning (less) Process
Stars of the Lid
Stars of the Lid
A Meaningful Moment Through a Meaning (less) Process
Down 3
Stars of the Lid
Down 3
Down 3
Music for Twin Peaks Episode #30 Part I
Stars of the Lid
Stars of the Lid
Music for Twin Peaks Episode #30 Part I
The Evil That Never Arrived
Stars of the Lid
The Evil That Never Arrived
The Evil That Never Arrived
The Better Angels of Our Nation
Stars of the Lid
The Better Angels of Our Nation
The Better Angels of Our Nation
Dungtitled (In A Major)
Stars of the Lid
Dungtitled (In A Major)
Don't Bother, They're Here
Stars of the Lid
Don't Bother, They're Here
Don't Bother, They're Here
December Hunting For Vegetarian F*******
Stars of the Lid
Stars of the Lid
December Hunting For Vegetarian F*******
The Lonely People (Are Getting Lonelier)
Stars of the Lid
Stars of the Lid
The Lonely People (Are Getting Lonelier)
The Lonely People (Are Getting Lonelier)
Mulholland
Stars of the Lid
Mulholland
Mulholland
Another Ballad For Heavy Lids
Stars of the Lid
Another Ballad For Heavy Lids
Another Ballad For Heavy Lids
