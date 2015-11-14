Phil SeamenBorn 28 August 1926. Died 13 October 1972
Phil Seamen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5ll.jpg
1926-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a111ff9b-2f27-47bd-86c5-3a558c5d081b
Phil Seamen Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip William Seamen (28 August 1926 – 13 October 1972, Lambeth) was an English jazz drummer.
With a background in big band music, Seamen played and recorded in a wide range of musical contexts with virtually every key figure of 1950s and 1960s British jazz. Notable examples included Joe Harriott, Tubby Hayes, Stan Tracey, Ronnie Scott, Dick Morrissey, Harold McNair, Don Rendell, Victor Feldman, Dizzy Reece, Tony Coe, Tony Lee, and George Chisholm, among others. Later in his career he worked with Alexis Korner and Georgie Fame, and had a spell with Ginger Baker's Air Force, the leader of the band being Seamen's foremost disciple. Addiction to alcohol and other drugs hampered his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Seamen Tracks
Sort by
Tempo (feat. Phil Seamen)
Joe Harriott
Tempo (feat. Phil Seamen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
Tempo (feat. Phil Seamen)
Performer
Last played on
Tonal
The Joe Harriott Quintet
Tonal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxx.jpglink
Tonal
Last played on
Formation
Joe Harriott
Formation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
Formation
Last played on
It's Only A Paper Moon
KENNY BAKER, George Chisholm, Harry Hayes, Phil Seamen, Poggy Pogson, Harry Klein, Tommy McQuater, Keith Bird, Derek Collins, Derek Smith, Lennie Bush & Bill Le Sage
It's Only A Paper Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
It's Only A Paper Moon
Composer
Last played on
Bang!
Dizzy Reece
Bang!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
Bang!
Last played on
Night Train
Phil Seamen
Night Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ll.jpglink
Night Train
Last played on
Back to artist