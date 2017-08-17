Channel OneUS DJ/producer Juan Atkins. Born 9 December 1962
Juan Atkins (born September 12, 1962) is an American musician. He is widely credited as the originator of techno music, specifically Detroit techno along with Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson. The three, sometimes called the Belleville Three, attended high school together in Belleville, Michigan, near Detroit.
