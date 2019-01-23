Michelle Jacquet DeSevren Branch (born July 2, 1983) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. During the early 2000s, she released two top-selling albums: The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper. She won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals with Santana for "The Game of Love".

In 2005, she formed the country music duo The Wreckers with friend and fellow musician Jessica Harp, and produced the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal-nominated single "Leave the Pieces". The Wreckers disbanded in 2007 to pursue their respective solo careers. Since then, she released extended plays in 2010 and 2011, and released her third solo album, Hopeless Romantic, on April 7, 2017.