Miguel "Angá" DíazCuban percussionist. Born 15 June 1961. Died 9 August 2006
Miguel "Angá" Díaz
Miguel "Angá" Díaz (June 15, 1961 - August 9, 2006) was a Cuban percussionist of Yoruba descent. He was a well-known conguero who also played the cajón, güiro and timbales.
Miguel "Angá" Díaz Tracks
Black Chicken 37 (feat. Orlando López & Miguel "Angá" Díaz)
Buena Vista Social Club
Black Chicken 37 (feat. Orlando López & Miguel "Angá" Díaz)
Black Chicken 37 (feat. Orlando López & Miguel "Angá" Díaz)
Featured Artist
Rezos
Miguel "Angá" Díaz
Rezos
Rezos
A Love Supreme
Miguel "Angá" Díaz
A Love Supreme
A Love Supreme
