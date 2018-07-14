Ron AshetonBorn 17 July 1948. Died 1 January 2009
Ronald Franklin Asheton (July 17, 1948 – c. January 6, 2009) was an American guitarist, bassist and co-songwriter with Iggy Pop for the rock band the Stooges. He formed the Stooges along with Pop and his brother, drummer Scott Asheton, and bassist Dave Alexander. Asheton, once ranked as number 29 on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time is currently (as of November 2014) ranked at number 60.
Search and Destroy
