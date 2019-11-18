David KaplanAmerican pianist. Born 1983
David Kaplan
1983
David Kaplan Biography (Wikipedia)
David Kaplan is an American piano soloist and chamber musician. He is currently on the faculty at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.
David Kaplan Tracks
Pavane (Pour Un Compositeur Défunt)
Timo Andres
Pavane (Pour Un Compositeur Défunt)
Pavane (Pour Un Compositeur Défunt)
