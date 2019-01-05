Kenny KirklandBorn 28 September 1955. Died 11 November 1998
Kenny Kirkland
1955-09-28
Kenny Kirkland Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth David "Kenny" Kirkland (September 28, 1955 – November 12, 1998) was an American pianist/keyboardist.
Kenny Kirkland Tracks
Midnight Silence
Kenny Kirkland
Midnight Silence
Midnight Silence
Last played on
Chance
Kenny Kirkland
Chance
Chance
Last played on
Chance (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
Kenny Kirkland
Chance (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
Chance (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
Last played on
The Ballad of Chet Kincaid (Hicky Burr)
Tain Watts, Kenny Kirkland, The Branford Marsalis Quartet & Robert Hurst
The Ballad of Chet Kincaid (Hicky Burr)
The Ballad of Chet Kincaid (Hicky Burr)
Performer
Last played on
Phryzzinian Man
Wynton Marsalis
Phryzzinian Man
Phryzzinian Man
Last played on
