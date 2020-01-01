KatongoZambian born British singer Katongo Temba
Katongo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a10702e5-daf4-445b-9c66-99450a9c38f6
Katongo Biography (Wikipedia)
Katongo Temba, commonly known as Katongo or "KT", is a Zambian born British singer, songwriter and model. Her genre of music is Afropop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katongo Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist