Pino D’AngiòItalo disco artist. Born 14 August 1952
Pino D’Angiò
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a105dcb4-5f37-4960-b352-dd0b0964de50
Pino D’Angiò Biography (Wikipedia)
Pino D'Angiò (born Giuseppe D. Chierchia in 1952 Pompei, Italy) is an Italo disco artist. He is best known for his hit 1980 song, "Ma Quale Idea", which sold over 2 million copies in Europe. The bassline of the track was taken from "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead, and later sampled in Madison Avenue's 1999 hit "Don't Call Me Baby". Under the name Age of Love, he and producer Bruno Sanchioni released an eponymous track in 1990 which featured vocals by Dutch supermodel Karen Mulder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pino D’Angiò Tracks
Sort by
Ma Quale Idea
Pino D’Angiò
Ma Quale Idea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ma Quale Idea
Last played on
Okay Okay (Glenn Astro Edit)
Pino D’Angiò
Okay Okay (Glenn Astro Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Okay Okay (Glenn Astro Edit)
Last played on
Pino D’Angiò Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist