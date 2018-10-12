Pino D'Angiò (born Giuseppe D. Chierchia in 1952 Pompei, Italy) is an Italo disco artist. He is best known for his hit 1980 song, "Ma Quale Idea", which sold over 2 million copies in Europe. The bassline of the track was taken from "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead, and later sampled in Madison Avenue's 1999 hit "Don't Call Me Baby". Under the name Age of Love, he and producer Bruno Sanchioni released an eponymous track in 1990 which featured vocals by Dutch supermodel Karen Mulder.