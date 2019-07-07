Ian ParkerKeyboardist, member of The Hollies since 1991. Born 26 November 1953
Ian Parker
1953-11-26
Ian Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian "Quince" Parker (born 26 November 1953, in Irvine, North Ayrshire) is a Scottish keyboard player, vocalist, composer and producer.
Ian has played keyboards with The Hollies since 1991 and with Clannad since 1988, extensively touring the world and recording with both bands. He has also played with Elkie Brooks, Joan Armatrading, Killing Joke, Tom Robinson Band, Three Degrees, Moya Brennan,Chuck Berry, the Nolans, Wall Street Crash, and the Platters, and has been Musical Director for the Drifters, Del Shannon, Percy Sledge and the Chi-Lites.
Ian Parker Tracks
Upcoming Events
Ian Parker
Bates Motel, Fleet, UK
