Ashworth HopeSolicitor & Blue Peter theme composer. Born 1880. Died 1962
Ashworth Hope
1880
Ashworth Hope Tracks
Blue Peter
Mike Oldfield
Barnacle Bill ('Blue Peter' Theme Tune)
Ashworth Hope
Barnacle Bill (The Original Blue Peter Theme)
Sidney Torch and The New Century Orchestra
Performer
Blue Peter
The Goggle Box Band
Performer
