The Squadronaires Formed 1939
The Squadronaires
1939
The Squadronaires Biography
The Squadronaires is a Royal Air Force band which began and performed in Britain during and after World War II. The official title of the band was 'The Royal Air Force Dance Orchestra', but it was always known by the more popular title "The Squadronaires".
The Squadronaires Tracks
Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Its Only A Paper Moon
Commando Patrol
Autumn In New York
Five Minutes More
American Patrol
Pennsylvania 6-5000
Winter Wonderland
Silent Night (feat. The Squadronaires)
Paper Moon
Its Been A Long, Long Time
You Don't Have to Know
In the mood
Darktown Strutters Ball
High Society
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) - Commando Patrol
The Madison
Tuxedo Junction
Jumpin' Jiminy
String of pearls
Blue Lou
Cherokee
Anchors Aweigh
South Rampart Street Parade
Leap Frog
Sentimental me
You Dont Have To Know The Language
RINGLE DINGLE
If I Only Had Wings
Something In The Air
Picnic In The Snow
The America Patrol
Out Of Nowhere
Bounce Me Brother With A Solid Four
